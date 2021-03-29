PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Position Decreased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Insiders bought 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 over the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

PCB stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.45. 1,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,759. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

