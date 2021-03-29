Paul John Balson Purchases New Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Paul John Balson bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Diageo by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $165.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $120.12 and a 1 year high of $170.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

