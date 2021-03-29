Paul John Balson Acquires 4,308 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Paul John Balson increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Paul John Balson’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,506,000 after buying an additional 648,974 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,004,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,696,000 after purchasing an additional 414,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 615,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,373,000 after buying an additional 177,673 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 405,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,788,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 291,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after acquiring an additional 104,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $84.13 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44.

