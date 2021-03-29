Patrick Largier Purchases 400,000 Shares of Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) Stock

Quickstep Holdings Limited (ASX:QHL) insider Patrick Largier bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($18,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42.

About Quickstep

Quickstep Holdings Limited manufactures advanced composites for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and other advanced sectors in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It produces aerospace-grade advanced composites .Quickstep Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Bankstown, Australia.

