Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.21.

PGRE stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,007,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

