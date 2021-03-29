Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 72,609 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,609 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

NYSE CARR opened at $41.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.