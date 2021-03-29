Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 15,200 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

