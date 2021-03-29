Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $329.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.00 and a fifty-two week high of $330.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.13.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

