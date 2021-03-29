Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,338 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,861,000 after purchasing an additional 442,622 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,891,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,651 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Insiders sold a total of 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $122.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.73, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

