Paloma Partners Management Co Has $749,000 Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,488 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $70,818,000. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $14,001,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,192,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 907,953 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Macy’s by 106.2% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $3,921,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.61.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

