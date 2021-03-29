Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 10,776 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,220.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 8,523 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $99,974.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,822,179.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,981 shares of company stock valued at $290,011. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.