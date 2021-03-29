Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.26% of Ferroglobe worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 91,467 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,059.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 501,477 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 416,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 257,071 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $3.83 on Monday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $647.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.