Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $23.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,788,633. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.27.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,240,956 shares of company stock worth $89,338,314 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

