PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Down 66.4% in March

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a drop of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 111,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PRFX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.22. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,378. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. PainReform has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Get PainReform alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.11% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.