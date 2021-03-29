Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,072 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.59% of Pacira BioSciences worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,332. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $71.77 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

