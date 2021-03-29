Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $133.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.