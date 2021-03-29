Oxler Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 340,782 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 27,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $213.33 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.65 and its 200-day moving average is $209.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

