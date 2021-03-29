Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $303.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $327.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $304.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

