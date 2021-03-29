Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New $177,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Etsy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.33.

ETSY opened at $202.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.24. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

