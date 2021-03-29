Oxler Private Wealth LLC Invests $236,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $135.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $135.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $106.49 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

