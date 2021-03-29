Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,200 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.