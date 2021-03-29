Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Raised to C$24.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.06.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$30.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.47. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$3.39 and a 12-month high of C$36.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81. The stock has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

