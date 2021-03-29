Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $120.20 on Monday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

