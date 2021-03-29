Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Oscar Health stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

In related news, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $259,779.00. Also, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $2,953,860.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

