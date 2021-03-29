Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $24.85

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $516.78 million and approximately $27.32 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for about $24.85 or 0.00043291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00059270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.00219494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.95 or 0.00966695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00078298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00029558 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,794,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

