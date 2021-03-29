O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $21,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,753,447. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $505.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,603. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.59 and a 52-week high of $507.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

