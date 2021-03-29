Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,597 shares during the period. Orange makes up approximately 3.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.07% of Orange worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orange by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 113,278 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 90,894 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Orange stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,329. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

