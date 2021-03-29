Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Oracle were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.95. 156,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,277,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.