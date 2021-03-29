Opium Price Hits $6.27 on Major Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00010818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $26.09 million and approximately $394,790.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00059420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00217642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.34 or 0.00935834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051460 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00078382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029893 BTC.

About Opium

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

