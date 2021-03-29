Open Governance Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $6.33 million and $1.86 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00616429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00065981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

