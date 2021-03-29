Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Billion

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00002783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $682.67 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00049898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $142.35 or 0.00244905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011640 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014504 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

