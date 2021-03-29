Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OMTK stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Omnitek Engineering has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and other products worldwide. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters.

