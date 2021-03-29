Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMTK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OMTK stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Omnitek Engineering has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
Omnitek Engineering Company Profile
Featured Story: Economic Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Omnitek Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnitek Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.