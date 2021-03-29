OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 697.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

