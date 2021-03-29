Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OMP stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $683.33 million, a P/E ratio of 288.61 and a beta of 2.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

