NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 215.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $510.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $544.61 and a 200-day moving average of $532.89. The company has a market capitalization of $316.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.39 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

