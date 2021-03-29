NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) & Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Head to Head Survey

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) and Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of NVE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NVE and Summit Wireless Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $25.41 million 13.34 $14.53 million N/A N/A Summit Wireless Technologies $1.67 million 21.07 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

NVE has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NVE and Summit Wireless Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summit Wireless Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 81.96%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than NVE.

Risk & Volatility

NVE has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and Summit Wireless Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 54.35% 15.18% 14.90% Summit Wireless Technologies -791.48% -407.13% -181.74%

Summary

NVE beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for industrial Internet of Things market. In addition, it engages in the research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc. and changed its name to Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. in September 2018. Summit Semiconductor, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

