Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 71.5% from the February 28th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:JRI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.48. 135,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,526. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the third quarter worth $153,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

