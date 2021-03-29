Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, an increase of 202.1% from the February 28th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.06. 1,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,291. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.