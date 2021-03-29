Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,513,206 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,195,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,513,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of FirstEnergy worth $128,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

FE opened at $34.27 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

