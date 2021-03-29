Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,953 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Hubbell worth $140,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.17.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $189.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $191.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

