Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,081,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

