Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 390,389 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,389 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Caesars Entertainment worth $109,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $106.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

