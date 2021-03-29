NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Raised to $75.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in NuVasive by 237.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NuVasive by 102.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 20.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 18.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 63,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

