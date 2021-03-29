NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.98. 166,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.92. NuCana has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 209,368 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NuCana by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

