NPCoin (NPC) Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. NPCoin has a market cap of $322,106.97 and $93.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

Buying and Selling NPCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

