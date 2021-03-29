Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Update

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the February 28th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,527,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVNXF opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.16. Novonix has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Get Novonix alerts:

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.