Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,672 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Masonite International worth $29,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $622,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Masonite International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

