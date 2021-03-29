Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,172 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.52% of O-I Glass worth $28,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in O-I Glass by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in O-I Glass by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

