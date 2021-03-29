Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,547.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,151. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $68.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRC. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

