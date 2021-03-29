Northern Trust Corp Has $29.61 Million Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 81,693 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $29,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $14,346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $18,381,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

